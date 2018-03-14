New measures needed





Unified environmental standards should be established for industries and enterprises that achieve the target should get policy support, Wang Xinwei, a deputy to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and mayor of Anyang, Central China's Henan Province, proposed during the ongoing two sessions on Wednesday.



"In terms of air pollution control, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and its surrounding areas should be treated as one," Wang said.



China will encourage upgrading in steel and other sectors to achieve ultra-low emissions, Premier Li Keqiang said when delivering the Government Work Report on March 5 at the first session of the 13th NPC.





