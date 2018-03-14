PLA group demobilizes thousands of troops as part of military reform

An army group of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) demobilized thousands of soldiers and officers and assigned hundreds of troops to visit the border regions as part of the military reform.



The 81th Army Group of the PLA's Central Theater Command said that "military officers and soldiers responded shortly after receiving the order… more than 10,000 moved to other stations, thousands were demobilized; and hundreds were assigned to visit the border regions," according to a video shown on tv.81.cn, a television station affiliated with the PLA.



The headquarters of the 81th Army Group is based in Zhangjiakou city, Hebei Province, 200 kilometers from Beijing.



The military reform is aimed at removing outmoded armed forces and administrative offices, and downsizing non-combat personnel to improve the military structure and realize rational allocation, Xu Guangyu, a retired major general, told the Global Times.



According to 81.cn, a news site under the PLA, the provincial military command in Central China's Hubei Province accomplished their goal of demobilizing non-combat personnel by the end of February, marking the first provincial military command to accomplish the goal in the year.



The report said that military officials provided incentives to encourage these people, such as promotions and preferential policies to get a hukou (household registration) after demobilization.



Xu added that the government has been trying to issue preferential policies for demobilized personnel and veterans.



China unveiled a plan to restructure the government on Tuesday, and plans to set up a new ministry devoted to veterans' affairs.



The move is meant to protect the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel and their families, improve the service and management system of demobilized military personnel, and make military service an occupation that enjoys public respect, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.





