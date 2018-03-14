Wang Yang elected chairman of China’s top political advisory body

Wang Yang presides over a meeting of the 13th National Congress of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua

Wang Yang was elected chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, Wednesday afternoon.Wang was elected at the fourth plenary meeting of the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, as part of the two sessions, where 24 vice chairpersons and 300 Standing Committee members were also elected by more than 2,100 CPPCC National Committee members.Xia Baolong was elected secretary-general of the CPPCC National Committee.The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China.Xinhua