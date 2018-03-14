Specter of protectionism looms over US as Trump shuts down bid for Qualcomm

The death of Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm at the hand of Donald Trump leaves a worrying fog for others to navigate. The US president blocked the Singapore-based chipmaker's $117 billion hostile offer on Monday evening, citing national-security concerns. But torpedoing a deal before it's even agreed, and for vague reasons, adds to fears of protectionism.



Broadcom's suit for Qualcomm always faced long odds. Sure, the chip industry is rapidly consolidating, and some Qualcomm shareholders were tempted by the rich premium on offer. Yet hostile deals rarely succeed, especially in industries where the most valuable assets can walk out the door. The chances of receiving antitrust approval in multiple jurisdictions, including China and the EU, also looked low despite the aggressive M&A tactics of Broadcom boss Hock Tan. Broadcom had started becoming American again, but it is still officially enjoying Singapore's low-tax regime. That's why the US Treasury-led Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) was able to get involved. Qualcomm may have egged CFIUS on initially, but the committee then undertook an investigation. That may have been hurried, but it contributed to Trump's decision to kill the deal.



Washington's worries include letting China have too much influence over new so-called 5G wireless technologies, but overall the White House order lacks specific reasons. The document is clear, though, that the transaction must be abandoned "immediately and permanently." That's the case despite Broadcom's move to re-domicile itself and the fact that the immediate risk was Broadcom's nominees being elected to Qualcomm's board, not a merger being agreed - let alone consummated.



The Trump administration portrays this as a one-off. Qualcomm does spend heavily on research and development, and the tighter-fisted Broadcom might have ceded pole position in the 5G race to China's Huawei. That could have had the US military worried. Yet there's also a whiff of the idea that Qualcomm is a national champion to be defended - especially coming right after Trump's imposition of new tariffs on steel and aluminum. US companies and the economy benefit from overseas capital. After the recent corporate tax cuts, deficits are going to require continuing investor faith, too. Signals suggesting the country's traditionally open doors are closing run against that need. One result could be to push up the perceived risk and therefore the cost of the foreign capital the US needs.



The author is Robert Cyran, a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The article was first published on Reuters Breakingviews. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn

