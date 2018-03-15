Bank confidence increases

Business confidence among bankers in China improved in the first quarter from the previous three months, even though a bigger percentage now believe monetary policy is "relatively tight," a central bank survey showed on Thursday.



A separate survey showed that the business confidence of entrepreneurs also improved in the first quarter compared with the last three months of 2017.



The bankers' survey showed 26.7 percent believed China's monetary policy was "relatively tight" in the first quarter, compared with 19.1 percent in the previous quarter.





