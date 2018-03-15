Iqiyi.com eyes NASDAQ

Chinese streaming platform iqiyi.com will reportedly seek a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange by the end of March, financial news site caijing.com.cn reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The company filed an IPO application with the US Securities & Exchange Commission in February, with iqiyi.com hoping to raise up to $1.5 billion via a listing at the NASDAQ exchange.



The number of users that pay for content on iqiyi.com stood at 50.8 million by the end of 2017 and the growth rate of newly added users is forecast to reach more than 20 percent in the first quarter of 2018, according to media reports





