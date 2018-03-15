China not ‘developed’ yet

Consumers buy alcohol in a market in Gangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province on January 24. The sales volume of China's white spirits, or baijiu, reached 13.1 million tons in 2016, up 2.1 percent year-on-year, media reports said, citing the latest data. Photo: IC







A key economic indicator for the massive Chinese economy has gained much attention in recent weeks, after it reached a level normally seen in developed countries, but officials and experts have warned against being too optimistic about it.



The Engel's coefficient in China shrank to 29.3 percent in 2017, falling into the range between 20 and 30 percent usually seen in developed countries, according to an official with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.



The Engel's coefficient tracks the average proportion of income spent on food by households. The index was derived from Engel's law, named after the 19th century German statistician Ernst Engel. Engel's law states that as income rises, the proportion of income spent on food drops, despite the overall expenditure on food rising.



"Our country's Engel's coefficient has indeed reached the level of a developed country," Mao Shengyong, an NBS spokesman, said on Wednesday.



Mao noted that the decline in China's Engel's coefficient reflected improved living standards and rising income for Chinese residents, a result of the strong growth in the Chinese economy in the past few years.



China's Engel's coefficient in 2017 was down 0.8 percentage points from 30.1 percent in 2016 and down 3.7 percentage points from 33 percent in 2012, according to data from the NBS. And 2017 was the first time that the figure was below 30 percent, it said.



"There is no doubt that living standards in China have been improving significantly in recent years," Sun Lijian, director of the Financial Research Center at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Thursday. "But to make the judgment that China is now a developed country just based on this one figure is way too premature."



Mao also said that although China's Engel's coefficient had reached the level of a developed country, there are many other indexes, including national average income, GDP per capita, and income distribution.



"In 2017, though our GDP ranked N0.2 in the world, our GDP per capita, based on average exchange rates, was less than $9,000," Mao pointed out. This was substantially lower than the level of $59,495 in the US in 2017, according to media reports.



Cautious optimism



"We shouldn't be overly optimistic about this," said Li Daxiao, chief economist at Shenzhen-based Yingda Securities while noting that there are positive trends to be drawn from the Engel's coefficient and some other economic data.



"China is still at a developing stage and there are many areas where we need to improve," Li told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that imbalanced growth is chief among the problems facing the Chinese economy.



He said the Engel's coefficient and other economic indicators capture average performance and tend to overlook the huge discrepancies in different areas of the country.



"The situations in the eastern coastal regions and in central and western regions are very different. There is also a big difference between first-tier cities and smaller ones," Li said. "Imbalanced development is a big problem that we need to address going forward."



According to the NBS, the Engel's coefficient in Chinese urban areas was 28.6 percent in 2017, while the figure for rural areas was 31.2 percent.



Sun also pointed out that while the Engel's coefficient showed that income is rising and that clothing and food are no longer problems for many Chinese people, there are some deeper issues.



"Yes, we don't have to worry about getting enough clothes and food like we used to, but we also have many things to worry about, like housing, education, retirement and so on," Sun said, adding that with housing prices in cities having risen so much in recent years, many are worried about being able to afford to buy homes.



"As our economy continues to grow, citizens constantly want more things, better things and this requires an effective economic system," Sun said. "And we certainly need to improve our current system, because that's the biggest gap between China and developed economies."