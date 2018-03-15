British PM announces measures against Russia over recent spy attack

Photo taken on March 14, 2018 shows a general view of the exterior of the Russian Embassy in London, Britain. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday announced a series of measures against Russia over its failure to respond to demands by the British government to explain how a military-grade nerve agent was used in a recent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. (Xinhua/Stephen Chung)

