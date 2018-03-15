Pro-Trump TV pundit Kudlow ascends to the White House

Conservative TV business news personality Larry Kudlow is generally a booster of President Donald Trump's economic policies - and a man who does not mince words.



The White House on Wednesday confirmed media reports that Kudlow would replace Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president who stepped down last week as Trump's top economic advisor following an internal battle over trade tariffs.



Kudlow, 70, said Wednesday on live television he too initially opposed blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which the White House announced last week and which have drawn rebukes from Republican lawmakers and sent global stocks reeling.



Instead, Kudlow told CNBC, where he has long been a commentator and host, that he would have preferred to see a "coalition" of major US trade partners confront China to let the world's second-largest economy know "they are breaking the rules left and right."



He said he was relieved the administration had agreed to make some exceptions for important US trading partners.



Trump had said earlier on Tuesday that he admired Kudlow but that the two did not agree on all points.



Kudlow will replace Cohn as head of the National Economic Council, a policy body created in 1993 that includes senior officials and experts from across an array of policy areas.



He had once already been in the running for NEC director following Trump's election in November 2016 but the president ultimately chose an investment banker with deep Wall Street experience.





