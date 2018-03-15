China-India high-level meetings to boost ties: analysts

High-level meetings and increasingly deepened cooperation between China and India this year will further boost mutual trust and improve bilateral ties, benefiting regional and global stability, Chinese analysts said on Thursday.



Hand in hand, the annual joint military exercise between China and India is expected to resume this year, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday, and noted the "bonhomie" was back in the two forces, the Times of India reported.



"The hand in hand exercise with China happens every year. Only last year, this exercise was shelved due to simmering tensions over Doklam, but this exercise is back on the cards," he was quoted as saying.



Sino-Indian relations underwent a severe test in 2017 because of the 72-day Doklam military faceoff, which was eventually solved through diplomatic efforts in August.



Military cooperation is no doubt the barometer of the soundness of Sino-Indian ties and can showcase that mutual trust has significantly recovered, Qian Feng, a researcher at the Beijing-based Chinese Association for South Asian Studies, told the Global Times.



Apart from the resumed annual China-India military exercise, Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to make her maiden visit to China next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit in June for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.



These high-level meetings and cooperation will render 2018 a promising one for both sides to maintain stable and sound development momentum for bilateral ties, and the summit of leaders will surely chart a clear path for future cooperation in multiple fields, Qian said.



China welcomed the upbeat Sino-India ties, Qian noted, as they were to the advantage of the region, even for global stability and prosperity.



Such relations "should not be derailed from correct direction" and both sides should make sure differences between the two countries did not get out of control, he said.





