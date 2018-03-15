N.Korea envoy visits Sweden, summit venue still uncertain

A North Korean envoy began a visit to Sweden amid speculations about the venue of the announced meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.



North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho will begin a rare two-day visit on Thursday to Sweden, which represents the US diplomatically in North Korea, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said, Reuters reported.



Ri took a flight to Sweden via Beijing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a press conference when asked about the presence of Ri at the Beijing Capital International Airport.



"The selection of a venue is based on the decisions made by both the US and North Korea. They will send senior diplomats to visit the potential host country and listen to their views on arrangements. Then they will make a decision," said Cheng Xiaohe, an associate professor at Renmin University of China's School of International Studies.



Why Sweden?



Sweden is a neutral state for both the US and North Korea, Cheng said. "Additionally, Sweden is geographically located between the US and North Korea. If the meeting is to be held there, it will show equality between the two sides, which North Korea really cares about."



Sweden has diplomatic ties with North Korea and is not a member of the US-led NATO military alliance. It used to occasionally represent the US in dealing with Pyongyang on detained US citizens in North Korea, Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



Ri will hold talks with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom on the security situation of the Korean Peninsula and Sweden's representation of the US, the Swedish foreign ministry said, Reuters reported.



Other locations that have been talked about by international media as potential sites for the meeting include Panmunjom, the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea, Beijing, Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, Switzerland and international waters, among others.



Sweden is not the only possible location, Lü said. "Other choices also have advantages. For instance, Switzerland is also a neutral state and Mongolia also has friendly relations with both sides, while Beijing is experienced in arranging meetings for both sites during the previous six-party talks."



Warning signs



However, other factors could still potentially affect the planned meeting.



On Thursday, South Korea also sent its foreign minister to the US, Reuters reported.



Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Korea's ruling party, condemned Seoul's and Washington's latest discussions on defense cost sharing, claiming South Koreans are the ones who hope for a troop withdrawal, the Yonhap News reported on Wednesday.



"What South Koreans want is an unconditional withdrawal of US troops, an unwelcome guest that poses a threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," the newspaper said.



Trump will not meet with Kim unless North Korea takes "concrete and verifiable actions" toward denuclearization, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on March 9.



"Both sides should meet unconditionally first, otherwise too many conditions would damage the positive environment for talks and eventually ruin the trend," Lü said.