Trade war may damage global recovery: Berlin

Germany said on Thursday that any escalation of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on metal imports into a full-blown trade war could cause tangible damage to the global recovery, although the tariffs themselves should have only a limited effect.



"The German economic upswing is continuing at the beginning of 2018. The global economic environment is still favorable," the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report. But it said US trade policies were creating a sense of uncertainty.





