Spanish police raid Catalan govt HQ

Spanish police searched the seat of the Catalan regional government in Barcelona on Thursday as part of an investigation into how last year's banned independence referendum was funded.



A Civil Guard spokesperson said the operation targeted the "citizens assistance office" and the offices of the grass roots separatist group Omnium Cultural, whose leader was jailed last year pending a probe into his role in Catalonia's breakaway bid.



During the raid, police detained the head of the citizens assistance department, Antoni Molons, and said his home would also be searched.



Officers were looking for "documents of an economic nature," according to Omnium Cultural spokesperson, Roger Rofin.





