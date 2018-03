Russia to expel UK diplomats in retaliation

Britain’s allies offer strong support after biggest expulsion since Cold War

Russia warned on Thursday that it would retaliate very soon for Britain's expulsion of 23 diplomats over a nerve toxin attack on a Russian former double agent.



Britain says Russia is responsible for using the Novichok nerve agent against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. They have been critically ill in hospital since they were found on March 4.



Russia denies any involvement and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused London of behaving in a "boorish" way, adding that this was partly due to the problems Britain faces over its planned exit from the European Union next year.



Lavrov said Russia's response would come "very soon" but be conveyed to British officials first, an apparent contradiction of an earlier report by state news agency RIA that said Lavrov had promised to expel British diplomats.



In the biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats from London since the Cold War, Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday gave 23 Russians who she said were spies working under diplomatic cover a week to leave London.



"These are all signs of a provocation against our country. The position of the British side seems absolutely irresponsible to us," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.



"We insist that Russia has no connection to what happened in Great Britain," Peskov told a conference call.



On Thursday, the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and the US issued a joint statement condemning a chemical attack on a Russian former double agent in England and blaming Moscow for it.



"We, the leaders of France, Germany, the US and the UK, abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK, on March 4, 2018," the statement said.



"This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all."



In London, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson ratcheted up the rhetoric against Russia, accusing it of glorying in the attack on Skripal, which he described as a way of scaring anyone who stood up to President Vladimir Putin.



Johnson said the evidence of Russian guilt was "overwhelming" because only Moscow had access to the poison used and a motive for harming Skripal.



"There is something in the kind of smug, sarcastic response that we've heard from the Russians that to me betokens their fundamental guilt," he told the BBC.



Johnson said the attack was a way for Putin to send a message to anyone considering taking a stand against it that "You do that, you are going to die."



Skripal, a former agent of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain before being arrested in 2004. He was freed as part of a spy swap deal in 2010 and took refuge in Britain.



At home, the British government has been under pressure from lawmakers and media to show it is getting tough on Russia, with some experts saying that despite the rhetoric the response did not go far enough to bother Putin.



Johnson defended Britain's response and suggested that there could be further consequences for Russians close to Putin.