Noodles raise a stink, instantly!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

A dispute over eating instant noodles on a high-speed train has spilled into the public domain after a video of the incident was uploaded online. In the footage, a woman is seen admonishing a co-passenger for eating instant noodles as she claims they are banned on high-speed trains. She ordered the person to stop eating as her child is allergic to the smell of the preparation. Many started wondering if it is really forbidden to slurp the delicacy on high-speed trains, which do not sell the product. Though there is no ban, the railways are mindful of the strong smell that lingers within the tightly packed compartments once a passenger opens the pack. The food is delicious and convenient. However, if passengers object to the smell, one should consider paying heed.