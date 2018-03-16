DPRK FM leaves for Sweden

Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), left here on Thursday for Sweden, said its official media Friday.



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday morning that Ri had left Pyongyang for a visit to Sweden.



During his visit, Ri will meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Elisabeth Wallstrom "to exchange views on the bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern," said the report.



The KCNA report did not give further details about the visit.



According to media reports, Ri is likely to discuss with the Swedish side about the upcoming talks between DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

