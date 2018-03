Snow scenery in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning

Workers remove snow from train tracks at Shenyang North Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows the snow-covered Hunhe River and skyline of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Workers remove snow from train tracks at Shenyang North Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered road in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Gang)