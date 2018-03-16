Cole flowers in field on foot of Dingjun Mountain, NW China

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows cole flowers in the field on the foot of the Dingjun Mountain in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows cole flowers in the field on the foot of the Dingjun Mountain in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows tourists amid cole flowers in the field on the foot of the Dingjun Mountain in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows yellow cole flowers and green wheat seedlings in the field on the foot of the Dingjun Mountain in Mianxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)