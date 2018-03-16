People of Miao ethnic group celebrate 'Wanghui' festival

Women of the Miao ethnic group take part in the "Wanghui" festival in a village of Danzhai county, Southwest China's Guizhou province on March 15, 2018. Villagers from the local region and neighboring areas dressed up in splendid traditional costumes to celebrate the folk event while performing the wonderful "Lusheng" dance. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

Women of the Miao ethnic group take part in the "Wanghui" festival in a village of Danzhai county, Southwest China's Guizhou province on March 15, 2018. Villagers from the local region and neighboring areas dressed up in splendid traditional costumes to celebrate the folk event while performing the wonderful "Lusheng" dance. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

Women of the Miao ethnic group take part in the "Wanghui" festival in a village of Danzhai county, Southwest China's Guizhou province on March 15, 2018. Villagers from the local region and neighboring areas dressed up in splendid traditional costumes to celebrate the folk event while performing the wonderful "Lusheng" dance. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

Women of the Miao ethnic group take part in the "Wanghui" festival in a village of Danzhai county, Southwest China's Guizhou province on March 15, 2018. Villagers from the local region and neighboring areas dressed up in splendid traditional costumes to celebrate the folk event while performing the wonderful "Lusheng" dance. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)