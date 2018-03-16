Fighter jets leave contrails glowing in the night sky

J-11 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command launch flares prior to takeoff for a sortie during night flight training in an undisclosed city of China's southeastern coast on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Le and Fu Gan)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway successively before takeoff during a night flight training exercise in an undisclosed city of China's southeastern coast on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Le and Fu Gan)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command take off from a military airfield leaving contrails glowing in the night sky during a night flight training exercise in an undisclosed city of China's southeastern coast on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Le and Fu Gan)

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command perform inspections on J-11 fighter jets after a night flight training exercise in an undisclosed city of China's southeastern coast on March 9, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Le and Fu Gan)