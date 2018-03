People view cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Jun)

Cherry blossoms are seen at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Jun)

People view cherry blossoms at Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Jun)