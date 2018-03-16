Russia to begin serial production of combat robots in 2018: Defense Minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Thursday that serial production of combat robots for the army could be implemented this year.



"We have begun creating combat robots. Their state and army tests are nearing completion. And I think we will begin serial production as early as this year," Shoigu said.



Shoigu made the announcement when asked about the remote-controlled equipment in the Russian army at the forum "Russia - Land of Opportunity" held in Moscow, adding that the work to create mine-clearing robotics has already been completed.



Earlier this year, Col. Oleg Pomazuyev, head of the department for innovation research at the Main Directorate of Research Activities of the Defense Ministry, told media that Russian troops will receive the Nerekhta robotic system.



The system reportedly was tested under winter conditions at the 467th inter-service training center in the Western Military District last December to determine the combat robot's place in the Ground Forces structure in a combined-arms battle.



According to the Interfax news agency, Russia has also announced the creation of the Argo and Platforma-M robots, and the latter was used by Pacific Fleet military police during a counter-terrorism exercise in 2016.

