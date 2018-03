A little girl touches a balloon animal at the "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" held at Singapore's Marina Square on March 15, 2018. The "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" is held from March 9 to 18 at the Marina Square. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A kid touches a balloon at the "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" held at Singapore's Marina Square on March 15, 2018. The "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" is held from March 9 to 18 at the Marina Square. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A little boy admires balloon animals at the "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" held at Singapore's Marina Square on March 15, 2018. The "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" is held from March 9 to 18 at the Marina Square. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A little girl poses with a balloon animal at the "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" held at Singapore's Marina Square on March 15, 2018. The "Fantasy Zoo Balloon Fair" is held from March 9 to 18 at the Marina Square. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)