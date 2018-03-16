Cherry blossoms seen on Ali Mountain in China's Taiwan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/16 13:34:19

Tourists take photos under flowering trees on the Ali Mountain in southeast China's Taiwan March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)


 

A train goes through the cherry blossoms on the Ali Mountain in southeast China's Taiwan March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)


 

A tourist poses for photos under flowering trees on the Ali Mountain in southeast China's Taiwan March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)


 

Tourists take a train to view scenery on the Ali Mountain in southeast China's Taiwan March 15, 2018. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)


 

