Macao border zone of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge officially handed over to Macao

Photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows the Macao border zone building on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, south China. The Macao border zone of the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao was officially handed over to Macao on Thursday, Macao's Government Spokesperson's Office said in a statement. (Xinhua)

A representative from Guangdong province gave a representative from Macao a model of the artificial island of the bridge during a handover ceremony held at the Macao border zone building on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, south China, March 15, 2018. The Macao border zone of the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao was officially handed over to Macao on Thursday, Macao's Government Spokesperson's Office said in a statement. (Xinhua)

A handover ceremony is held at the Macao border zone building on the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, south China, March 15, 2018. The Macao border zone of the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao was officially handed over to Macao on Thursday, Macao's Government Spokesperson's Office said in a statement. (Xinhua)