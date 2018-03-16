Intelligent equipments start to serve farming industry in central China

Technician Wang Chaoyun takes a mobile phone to direct a drone to spray pesticide in the field at Daxing Village of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2018. Drones, electric watering machines and other intelligent equipments have started to serve the farming industry. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

An electric watering machine works in the field at Shangzhuang Village of Xuchang City, central China's Henan Province, March 14, 2018. Drones, electric watering machines and other intelligent equipments have started to serve the farming industry. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Electrician Shang Mingchun swipes a card to start an electric watering machine in the field at Shangzhuang Village of Xuchang City, central China's Henan Province, March 14, 2018. Drones, electric watering machines and other intelligent equipments have started to serve the farming industry. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Technician Wang Chaoyun (3rd L) introduces knowledge about drones used for plant protection in the field at Daxing Village of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, March 13, 2018. Drones, electric watering machines and other intelligent equipments have started to serve the farming industry. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

