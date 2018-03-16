Chinese Interpol red notice fugitive jailed for corruption

A court in east China's Zhejiang Province sentenced a fugitive to seven years in prison for corruption on Thursday.



The fugitive Chen Suiyuan, 52, was accused of embezzling foreign exchange worth 2.43 million yuan (about 380,000 US dollars) between November 2005 and April 2006 when she worked at the Agricultural Bank of China in Wencheng County, according to the people's court of Wencheng,



She fled to Vietnam with her husband in April 2006, and later lived in Thailand and Myanmar.



Chen was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in October 2016.



In July 2015, her husband returned to China to turn himself in. But Chen refused to do so until her arrest in November.



Chen was also fined 500,000 yuan and the court ordered her to turn in her illegal gains.



Chen's hearing was held in early March and the ruling was announced Thursday.

