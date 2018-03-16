Low water level at Yangtze upstream disrupts cargo traffic

Low water levels at the upstream of the Yangtze River have affected sailing and cargo traffic, according to maritime authorities in Chongqing Municipality.



The Chongqing Maritime Administration said that water inflow into the upper stream of the river had dropped greatly since February.



Water levels at Chongqing port has dropped by 8 meters to an average of 3 meters in depth. The low water season has serious impact on navigational safety, it said.



The administration has increased gauging and inspection, and warned boats to watch out for dropping water levels and avoid stranding and collision risks.



The river level is likely to continue to drop and affect sailings until May, when the rainy season starts.



The Yangtze River flows through Chongqing, a bustling metropolis of 30 million people.

