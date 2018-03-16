Putin urges Russian citizens to vote for country's future

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Russian citizens to cast their votes on Sunday for the future development of the country.



"Dear Russian citizens, as the incumbent president, I ask you to go to the polling station on Sunday. Use your right to choose the future for our great and beloved Russia." Putin said in a special address to voters.



The Constitution of Russian Federation dictates that the only source of power is the people and "the future of Russia and our children depends on the will of every Russian citizen," said Putin.



Putin will compete with seven other presidential candidates in the election slated for Sunday and he is widely expected to win with a landslide given his high approval ratings.

