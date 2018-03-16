Tourists enjoy view of apricot blossoms in NW China

Tourists enjoy the view of apricot blossoms at Shangxu Village of Huaxu Township in Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 15, 2018. Apricot flowers in the town are in full bloom, which has attracted lots of people to visit. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on March 15, 2018 shows the view of apricot blossoms at Shangxu Village of Huaxu Township in Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Apricot flowers in the town are in full bloom, which has attracted lots of people to visit. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

