Chinese Paralympic gold medalist Huang Wenpan dies in car crash

Five-time Rio Paralympic champion Huang Wenpan of China died from injuries suffered in a car crash, local police confirmed on Friday.
According to police, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. local time. As Huang drove alone northbound on Wawushan Avenue in Hongya County, his car hit the green belt and a lamppost, then cartwheeled.
Although Huang was taken to hospital quickly, efforts to revive him were not successful.
With five gold medals, Huang was one of the most successful Chinese athletes at the Rio Paralympics
in 2016. His victories came in the 200m freestyle S3, 50m breaststroke SB2, 150m individual medley SM3, 50m freestyle S3 and the mixed 4x50m freestyle.
"I'm mobility-impaired on land but able to move easily in the water, so swimming gives me new life," Huang once said.