White House chaos intensifies amid rumors of senior security aide facing ax

The mood inside the White House verges on mania and anxiety with President Donald Trump now reportedly planning to sack H.R. McMaster, his national security adviser, US media reports said.



People with knowledge of the plan were quoted by The Washington Post as saying that Trump was "comfortable" with firing McMaster, with whom he has never had any personal chemistry, and deemed him rigid, gruff and condescending.



Trump has also complained that McMaster's briefings were too long and seemed irrelevant, according to reports.



With McMaster "on thin ice for months," Trump was said to be willing to take time to replace him so as to ensure McMaster did not feel "humiliated" and that there was a strong successor.



Although Sarah Sanders, the White House spokesperson, tweeted that Trump and McMaster "have a good working relationship" and there were no changes at the National Security Committee, Trump has reportedly told White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to help him weigh on replacement options.



Several people, including John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations whom Trump has met several times since assuming office, have been listed by the media as potential candidates for McMaster's job.



If confirmed, the change of personnel will mark yet another shakeup in the senior ranks of the Trump administration.



Trump fired State Secretary Rex Tillerson Tuesday, replacing him with Mike Pompeo, the current chief of the Central Intelligence Agency.



John McEntee, Trump's longtime personal aide, was also forced out of the White House on Tuesday after his security clearance was abruptly revoked.



On Wednesday, Trump nominated former TV analyst Larry Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser who quit due to disagreements over the upcoming tariffs on steel and aluminum.



Trump was also reportedly considering replacing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin with Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Shulkin has ruffled Trump's feathers with his extravagant spendings and the pervasive disorder inside his agency.



Other cabinet personnel on the US media's watchlist include Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who showed clear lack of preparation while appearing on CBS's "60 Minutes", Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who hit the headlines for ordering a dining room set for his office worth 31,000 US dollars, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for frequently traveling first class at taxpayers' expense, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who spent 139,000 dollars for an office door.



US media said the mood inside the White House has been verging on mania and anxiety in recent days due to Trump's increasing interest in sacking people around him.



Analysts said the dramatic personnel changes would amplify Trump's authority in the decision-making process.



While announcing Tillerson's ouster Tuesday, Trump told the media, "I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the cabinet and other things that I want."

