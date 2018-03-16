Tencent denies Ripple investment plans

Chinese tech firm Tencent said Friday reports that it is thinking of investing in Ripple are fake news.



"Pony [Ma Huateng] said the initial coin offering model and cryptocurrency have many risks… So this is definitely fake. We are not interested," public relations director Zhang Jun said on his Sina Weibo account.



The comment came after internet news site ripplenews.tech reported on Wednesday that Tencent might invest in Ripple, a US firm that offers a convenient way to send money globally by using blockchain technology.



The report said Tencent will offer $2 billion, which is expected to be converted to XRP, a type of cryptocurrency. It said the first billion will be announced in July 2018.



Recently, cryptocurrency bubble discussions have resurfaced. Bitcoin's price experienced a trough of $7,924.20 on Friday, a slump of around 20 percent within a week, data from Bitcoin trading platform coindesk.com showed. This is the second time that the price takes a nose dive in 2018.



On Wednesday, Google announced that it will ban online advertisements promoting "cryptocurrency and related content" in June, according to a statement on its website.



Facebook took a similar action in January.