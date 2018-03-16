Dubai launches multi-day celebrations towards Int'l Happiness Day

Performers take part in a parade named the journey of happiness on Dubai's Citywalk, United Arab Emirates, on March 15, 2018. A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)





Performers take part in a parade named the journey of happiness on Dubai's Citywalk, United Arab Emirates, on March 15, 2018. A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

A performer takes part in a parade named the journey of happiness on Dubai's Citywalk, United Arab Emirates, on March 15, 2018. A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Performers take part in a parade named the journey of happiness on Dubai's Citywalk, United Arab Emirates, on March 15, 2018. A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Performers take part in a parade named the journey of happiness on Dubai's Citywalk, United Arab Emirates, on March 15, 2018. A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

Performers take part in a parade named the journey of happiness on Dubai's Citywalk, United Arab Emirates, on March 15, 2018. A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

A parade named the journey of happiness kicked off Thursday in Dubai, the tourism metropolis of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the upcoming International Day of Happiness.The parade took place on Dubai's Citywalk, located in the heart of Dubai and adjacent to the world's tallest tower Burj Khalifa.Up to 2,000 musicians, artists, and kids in costumes from UAE schools participated in groups, bands and even on ponies, local Dubai media reported.The UAE, with 10.5 million inhabitants, is home of over 200 nationalities, with most of them participating in the carnival, said Dubai daily Gulf news.The parade marked the start of five-day long celebrations as a run-up to the United Nation's International Day of Happiness on March 20.Signs of the UAE's founding father and first president, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, were also shown in the parade, as 2018 marks in the Gulf state the "Year of Zayed" to commemorate his 100th birthday.The main National Happiness and Positivity program will be held in Dubai's Design District from March 16 to 20. The final grand parade will be held at the Dubai Water Canal on March 20.The World Happiness Report released on Thursday shows that the UAE is the happiest country in the Arab world, while globally, it is ranked 20 among 156 countries.