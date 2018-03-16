Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing announces retirement

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing has said on Friday that he is retiring from his business empire.
Li said he would officially step down as the chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and CK Asset holdings Ltd. at the annual general meeting of the company on May 10 and would serve as a senior adviser.
He will be succeeded by his elder son Victor Li Tzar Kuoi.
The central government has reiterated that deepening economic and financial reforms is a priority, and rolled out the Belt and Road
Initiative and the development plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, he said in a statement.
"These initiatives should create ample opportunities for Hong Kong and for many of our regional businesses," Li added.
Li, who will turn 90 in July, made the announcement at a press conference where his four listed companies, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, CK Asset Holdings Ltd., CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. and Power Assets Holdings Ltd., released their annual results.
The net profit of CK Hutchison Holdings rose to 35.1 billion HK dollars in 2017, up 6 percent year-on-year. Its total revenue rose 9 percent to about 414 billion HK dollars. (1 U.S. dollar = 7 HK dollars)