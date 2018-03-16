Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"It was packed in only a very thin plastic bag and there was no date or guarantee period on it."So said a man surnamed Zheng who bought 65 kilograms of dried pufferfish online for 4,160 yuan ($659). When the delivery arrived, he found a very shabby package. After searching online, he discovered that the pufferfish is poisonous and dangerous to eat unless prepared by a chef with special training. Therefore, he sued the store owner surnamed Wu in Haidian District People's Court, asking for compensation of 10 times the price of the dried fish. Trade in dried pufferish is strictly forbidden in China. The court decided in Zheng's favor and ruled that Wu refund Zheng and compensate him with 41,600 yuan. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)