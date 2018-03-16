Growing up in Beijing, for imported adults

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







Foreigners who come to live in China soon realize that assessing one's achievements here is totally different. The standards have little to do with salaries or living conditions. Instead, we are often proud of, and tend to appreciate, things that are rarely considered distinguished among adults back home.



My first week in China, a colleague took me bar-hopping in the hutong near the Drum Tower. My jaw dropped when he helped the taxi driver navigate. He impressed me again at the end of the night when he ordered food in a restaurant without looking at the menu.



For a newcomer, simply getting from A to B and filling one's stomach is a priority, and those who can do it easily receive admiration and respect.



How much praise do you really deserve for arriving at a specific address for a dinner party without getting lost? At least as much as the first time your parents let you walk to school and back by yourself.



The next set of skills is generally acquired at college age back home. In Beijing, these skills are manifested in ability to sign a lease, register at a police station or go to the bank independently, like a grown up.



You'll further impress yourself and your peers if you manage to navigate a Chinese hospital, consult a doctor and schedule a procedure without the embarrassing necessity of having a stranger, or even worse, a Chinese acquaintance, translate for you.



Yet, this ability to get around is not grounded in language skills. One of my friends, aiming to save every penny, gets around Beijing purely on public transportation, particularly buses, which are generally avoided by foreigners. His Chinese is limited to "xie xie" and "ni hao." Another friend, with even more restricted languages skills, has bought a motorcycle and ridden it all around the Beijing suburbs using only one navigation system - a Chinese road atlas.



When I came to China several years ago, I saw driving in Beijing as an insurmountable feat that only a chosen few foreigners would ever accomplish. Many in my social circle still believe that, and some of them are fluent in Chinese. A few others, myself included, are convinced that driving in Beijing is definitely easier than learning Chinese. After all, most Westerners get behind the steering wheel before they graduate from high school. And of course, once you start driving, there is absolutely no reason why you cannot communicate with the mechanic by pointing under the hood. That's the mark of a man who doesn't rely on his father any more!



Just when you think you finally have it figured out, life presents you with surprises that encourage you to acquire a new set of skills.



A friend got married in Beijing to a non-Chinese woman and has recently navigated the local bureaucratic system while settling his divorce. That's an achievement worthy of a "wow," but not necessarily one that I want to add to my CV.



While now proficient in a whole range of grown-up skills, I am still lacking some of those essential for good parenting. For instance, I doubt that I will ever be able to attend a parents' meeting at my daughter's school.



Not only due to the concern of not understanding the content, but mainly for the fear of embarrassing my kid by being the most illiterate and incoherent parent at school.



It seems that after all these years, we still have to outsource some of our tasks to our Chinese-speaking loved ones.







