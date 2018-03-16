Expats weigh their options when it comes to applying for a permenant residence permit in China

Some foreigners in China are pondering over the decision of whether to get a green card or not. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Charlotte Edwards from the US arrived in China 12 years ago, and now she lives in Cangzhou, Hebei Province with her Chinese husband and their two children. Even though she is eligible to get a Chinese green card because she married a Chinese, she chooses not to get one.



Last June, the Chinese government implemented new policies for granting foreigners a Chinese permanent residence card, commonly known as the "Chinese green card."



The policy loosened up the requirements for foreigners to get the Chinese green card and upgraded the design and functions of the green card, with an aim to attract more foreign talent and make their life in China more convenient.



In recent years, a growing number of foreigners are coming to China to work and build a life. When living in another country for an extended period of time, it is natural for one to want a green card, whether it is to make life more convenient or to feel a sense of belonging to the country.



The expats in China share the same eagerness to fit in. But regarding the Chinese green card, there are some foreigners who have second thoughts about getting one.



Making a decision



For Edwards, wanting to have more children while living in China is the reason that she does not want to apply for the green card.



According to Chinese law, each couple can only have two children. Edwards and her husband do not want to be limited by this law.



"Assuming I had the green card and I was held to the laws, I can't have any more children," she said.



"I believe I should have control over how many kids I have. I believe in respecting the laws. But if I can't agree with them, the least I can do is to leave."



Eric (pseudonym) from the UK is a 63-year-old professor at a university in China. He once won the outstanding foreign expert award bestowed by the Chinese government, and because of his technological contributions, he is one of the high-level experts China is eager to keep. However, he also decided to not get a Chinese green card.



"The government has already granted me a 10-year multiple-entry work visa; that's the same period as the green card," Eric said.



Eric has lived in China for 15 years. Apart from his technological contributions, he is also involved in charity projects. When his time and health allows, he always goes to the countryside to teach young children.



"But at my age, I may retire any day, so a green card doesn't really matter," he said.



"Throughout my years here, I have gained all the recognition I need from this country, from my kind co-workers, the honor the government has given me and the innocent smiles on the children's faces."



On a more personal level, Eric has a Chinese male partner, and he is looking forward to getting married in the UK where same-sex marriage is legal.





China has loosened up the requirements for foreigners to get the Chinese green card. Photo: Li Hao/GT







Clive Green holding his 10-year-old daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Clive Green









A place to call home



Through conversations Metropolitan had with the foreign employees in China, most of them, especially those who have lived in China for over five years and plan to stay in China long term, believe a Chinese green card is a must-have.



Clive Green from London, UK came to China at the end of August 2007 to become an English teacher in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province.



He quickly fell in love with the country and got married to a Chinese woman in August 2008. They had a daughter in October of the same year.



After becoming a husband and a father, Green decided to permanently settle in China. He applied for permanent residence in the spring of 2014 and received his Chinese green card in late 2016.



"Being awarded a green card is an important honor. I feel lucky to have been welcomed by China in such a genuine fashion," Green said.



Most foreigners typically view getting a Chinese green card as an unattainable dream, something that only wealthy, famous or fabulously talented foreigners can do, according to Green's observation.



"However, I don't fit into any of those categories," he said.



After receiving the Chinese green card, Green can enjoy most of the rights any other Chinese person has. He can switch jobs without worrying about changing his work visa, open bank accounts, enjoy other financial services, buy houses, use medical services and put his children in public school.



"The only things I can't do yet are hold a position in a government office, vote or serve in China's armed forces," he said.



Some foreigners are looking for a deeper emotional bond with the country in the form of a Chinese green card.



"Imagine if you put half of your life in the US, you contributed your brain power there and you got married and had children there, but the country still won't give you a green card. You would be frustrated and wonder what you are even doing there," said Susan Muller from the US, who has been working in China for three years.



"Staying in a country for a long time means that I agree with this country, I am willing to abide by the country's laws and social customs and I am making contributions, so I want that kind of recognition from the country as well," Muller said.



Loosening policies



According to a Xinhua News report in March, China plans to set up a state immigration administration under the Ministry of Public Security, according to a document on an institutional reform plan of the State Council that was submitted on March 13 to the national legislative session for deliberations.



Currently, to qualify for a Chinese green card, foreign applicants need to fulfill at least one of the following criteria: be a high-level foreign expert holding a post in a business that promotes China's economy, scientific and technological development or social progress; have made outstanding contributions or are of special importance to China; have made a large direct investment of over $300,000 in China or have come to China to reunite with your family, such as husband or wife, minors dependent on their parents and senior citizens dependent on their relatives.



The new policies in 2015 opened up a range of industries and institutions to allow their foreign workers to apply for a green card.



According to a report by the Southern Weekend in June 2017, in 2016, The Ministry of Public Security issued 1,576 Chinese green cards, an increase of 163 percent compared to 2015. By 2016, a total of 11,000 people have received Chinese green cards.



"With more policies opening up and the Belt and Road initiative, the international talent flow will be more frequent in China, so the green card policy keeps loosening in recent years to attract more top-tier international talent," said Liu Guofu, a professor of immigration laws at the Beijing Institute of Technology.



After loosening the green card policy, the next step is for more Chinese people to accept green card holders and their new identity, the government to provide supporting social security and infrastructure for them and help them assimilate to Chinese culture and society, according to Liu.



The significance of having a Chinese green card is not generally understood by most of the Chinese government, police or banking representatives, since it is still new to see foreigners hold a Chinese ID, according to Green.



"This can often lead to difficulties, when using the card to open an account or when completing a tax declaration online. It also poses problems when flying to domestic locations, since many airports will still insist on seeing your passport," Green said.



"However, things seem to be improving; it's a process," he said.



