Czech Republic: Embassies come together to remember the Holocaust

The Czech Ambassador to China Bedrich Kopecký gives a speech. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The Czech Embassy in Beijing organized a small concert "Music in Times of Tragedy," and an exhibition "Beyond Duty," to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the embassy on March 15, attended by diplomats from many European countries.The Czech Ambassador to China Bedřich Kopecký and the Israeli Ambassador to China Zvi Heifetz attended the event and delivered speeches."On 27 January 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Red Army," Kopecký said."Last year, we hosted this memorial event together with the German and Israeli embassies, also here at the Czech Embassy in Beijing, so it has become a tradition."At the event, the Israeli musician Amit Weiner and Chinese musicians performed music by Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust.