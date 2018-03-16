France: Embassy promotes Goût de France 2018

Photo: Li Hao/GT

A press conference devoted to Goût de France (Taste of France) took place at the French Embassy in Beijing on March 12, drawing Chinese and French media to hear about the global French food festival. The minister counselor of the French Embassy in Beijing M. Jean-Baptiste Main de Boissière and the embassy chef Julien Moulières attended the press conference and gave a thorough introduction to Goût de France. Since the annual event began in 2015, it has become the festival that French restaurants worldwide join in a grand promotion of French cuisine. There are 156 French embassies worldwide participating in the event. On March 21, over 3,000 restaurants will join in the celebration, more than 100 of them in China.