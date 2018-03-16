EU: EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan visits Beijing

Photo: Li Hao/GT

A briefing by Ambassador Roland Kobia, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, took place at the Beijing office of the Delegation of the European Union to China on March 14, during his short visit to Beijing. This is Kobia's first official visit to China and he talked with his Chinese counterpart. "My role is to work on the regional dynamics of Afghanistan and that is why I am visiting a number of countries that are linked to Afghanistan. China is very important in the sense that China is a key neighbor of Afghanistan and a key actor in the long-term solution for Afghanistan," the envoy said. "As far as the EU is concerned, our role in Afghanistan is multiple. The mandate is that we are to support the peace process and the stability, security and prosperity of Afghanistan."