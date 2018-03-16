Hungary: Embassy celebrates National Day

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

On the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution, the Hungarian Embassy in Beijing held a National Day reception on March 14. The newly-appointed Hungarian Ambassador to China Mate Pesti gave a welcome speech. He reviewed the significance of the revolution to the country and its people, and bilateral ties between Hungary and China."The Hungarian Revolution is one of the most important things that binds the Hungarian nation together. It's a link that provides real identity and fellowship to the Hungarian people," the ambassador said in his speech."In 2017, two-way trade between China and Hungary reached more than $10 billion and bilateral investment exceeded $4.5 billion. Hungary, as an open and safe destination in Europe, attracted more than 250,000 Chinese tourists."