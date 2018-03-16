Ireland: Ministerial visit celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Photo: Li Hao/GT

To celebrate St.Patrick's Day, the Irish Embassy in Beijing held a reception on March 15, in the presence of the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, drawing hundreds of guests.In his opening speech, Coveney talked of the meaning St.Patrick's Day holds for Irish people worldwide, and the good prospects for stronger ties between China and Ireland.During his time in China, he visited Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai, where he caught a high-speed train to Beijing.The minister said that last year bilateral trade increased by 37 percent and this year he expects trade to reach 16 billion euros ($19.7 billion).