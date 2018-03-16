VW to recall 30,000 Touaregs in China for faulty drain valves

German automaker Volkswagen announced a recall of 33,142 Touareg vehicles in the Chinese market due to faulty drain valves.



The defect was criticized during the annual 315 Gala on China Central Television on Thursday. Volkswagen said on its Weibo account Thursday night that "we didn't do well in dealing with clients' complaints and sincerely apologize to users for the trouble."



According to China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the company said the recall will start on April 30.

