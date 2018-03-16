China builds space-based internet services using 80 small satellites

The Fourth Academy of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation announced Friday the building of space-based internet services using 80 small satellites, the China Youth Daily reported.



Zhang Di, academy deputy director, said cellular mobile communication technology is unable to provide internet on more than 80 percent of the land and 95 percent of the ocean. But with the new service, people on the ocean, islands and deserts can gain internet access.

