Hollywood director slams #MeToo

Hollywood director Terry Gilliam said Friday that the #MeToo movement has morphed into "mob rule," claiming that while some women suffered, others used Harvey Weinstein to further their careers.



The Monty Python member said Weinstein "is a monster" and that there are "plenty of monsters out there... There are other people [still] behaving like Harvey" in the film industry, abusing their power for sex.



Weinstein was exposed because he "is an asshole and he made so many enemies," he said.





