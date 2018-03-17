S. African ex-President Zuma to be prosecuted for corruption

South Africa's chief prosecutor said on Friday former President Jacob Zuma would face 16 charges which includes fraud, racketeering and corruption.



Shaun Abrahams, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), said this while briefing the media in Pretoria on Friday. Charges against Zuma were dropped in 2009 in a South Africa's multibillion-rand arms deal. They related to 783 questionable payments made to Zuma which were linked to the arms deal.



Abrahams said Zuma must have his day in court. Zuma's charges include one count for racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count for money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.



"After consideration of this matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr. Zuma on the charges listed on the indictment, served on Mr Zuma prior to the termination of the matter. As a result, Zuma's representations are unsuccessful," said Abrahams.



Zuma's lawyers made representations last year to the National Prosecuting Authority asking them to drop the charges. Last year the High Court ruled that dropping charges against Zuma in 2009 was unlawful and irrational.



The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) also dismissed the appeal by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) against the High Court judgment.



Abrahams said, "A trial court must decide and ventilate on this matter. There are various prospects of a successful prosecution on this matter. The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal will facilitate the necessary processes for Mr Zuma and his co-accused to appear in Court."



Abrahams said he informed Zuma's lawyers today about his decision.



Zuma's party, the African National Congress (ANC), issued a statement saying they note the reinstatement of the charges. The ANC secretary General Ace Magashule said the prosecuting authority should be given the chance to do its work without any interference.



Magashule said Zuma should be treated as innocent until proven guilty by the courts. He said, "The ANC reaffirms its confidence in our country's criminal justice system and our respect for the independence of the judiciary. We equally affirm our commitment to the constitutionally enshrined principle of equality of all before the law."



In 2009, Zuma's lawyers produced tapes which they argued there was a conspiracy to charge him when the ANC was about to go to congress and prevent him from being elected to lead the party.

