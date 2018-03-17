Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has reinvigorated a long-standing debate over the position of Muslims in German society with comments made during an interview with the newspaper "BILD" on Friday.
"Islam is not part of Germany. Germany has been influenced by Christianity and the marks of which are found in the cessation of work on Sunday, ecclesiastical public holidays and rituals such as Easter, Pentecost and Christmas
", Seehofer told "BILD".
The acting Christian Social Union (CSU) leader added that Muslims living in the country "obviously do belong to Germany." However, this could not mean that Germans would have to sacrifice their "typical national traditions and mores" out of a "false sense of tolerance."
In his role as interior minister, Seehofer is also responsible for immigration as well as heading a newly-created "homeland" division which is intended to preserve local customs. The widely-publicized comments on Friday were a belated response to a statement made by German ex-president Christian Wulff in 2010 that "Islam does belong to Germany."
At the time, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and chancellor Merkel appeared to depart from some of the more socially-conservative views of her early political career by lending support to the German president's position in resulting public debate. Nevertheless, Seehofer refused to offer his opinion while the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction leader Volker Kauder (CDU) spoke out in vocal opposition to Wulff.
Talking to "BILD" on Friday, Seehofer announced that he would hold conferences with Islamic community leaders to discuss problems in the integration of Muslims in Germany.
The interior minister said that he wanted to "seek, and if necessary expand" dialogue to ensure that Muslims "lived with, instead of in parallel to or against" their fellow German citizens. The success of this endeavor could only be ensured if there was "mutual understanding and consideration" between Muslims and non-Muslims.
Additionally, Seehofer vowed to press ahead with plans to create centralized "anchor" facilities to accommodate refugees from the point of arrival in Germany until the completion of the asylum application process. A first such national centre would be completed "by the autumn" and would help relieve financial and logistical pressures on state and municipal governments.
The CDU, CSU and German Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to limit the maximum duration which asylum seekers can spend in "anchor" facilities to one and a half years in the case of individuals and half a year in the case of families. Refugees who have been granted asylum in this period would be transferred to the care of communal governments, while those who were unsuccessful in their applications would be deported to their home countries.
More than one million refugees have arrived in Germany since 2015, the vast majority of which hail from majority-Muslim countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Official figures published recently by the Federal Statistical Office showed that the number of new asylum seekers began to decline again in 2016 and has continued along a steady falling trajectory ever since.
There are estimated 4.5 million Muslims in Germany and about 1.8 million of whom are German citizens.