Farmers harvest Longjing tea in Hangzhou, east China

A farmer picks Longjing tea leaves in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2018. Farmers in suburban Hangzhou have taken on this year's first harvests of the renowned Longjing tea, while harvests in greater scale are expected around March 20. (Xinhua/Li Zhong)

