"Made in Nepal Expo" held in Kathmandu

Photo taken on March 16, 2018 shows paper products being presented at the "Made in Nepal Expo" in Kathmandu, Nepal. The expo kicked off here on Friday in Kathmandu to promote Nepalese products and industries in contribution towards the country's economy. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Photo taken on March 16, 2018 shows necklaces being presented at the "Made in Nepal Expo" in Kathmandu, Nepal. The expo kicked off here on Friday in Kathmandu to promote Nepalese products and industries in contribution towards the country's economy. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Photo taken on March 16, 2018 shows cakes being presented at the "Made in Nepal Expo" in Kathmandu, Nepal. The expo kicked off here on Friday in Kathmandu to promote Nepalese products and industries in contribution towards the country's economy. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)